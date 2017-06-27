Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Birthday Girl, Khloe Sparks Baby Rumors...

Khloe Kardashian has sparked baby rumors by posting cute snaps of herself at her surprise birthday bash with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson with the caption 'dad and mom.'

But it's not like a real pregnancy, she isn't pregnant per say, lol. She took to her Twitter afterwards to say she was in need of a 'hangover remedy' which all but ensures that she isn't pregnant.

According to insiders for TMZ, 'dad + mom' are nicknames Khloe and the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star just have for each other.

The rumors did not come completely out of left-field, however, as it was reported on Saturday that it won't be long before the couple take their relationship to the next level.


A source told People: 'They have talked about both a wedding and a baby. Khloe really wants a baby. She hopes it will happen soon.

'She is very happy and positive about her future and is absolutely hoping for an engagement.'
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)