Birthday Girl, Khloe Sparks Baby Rumors...

But it's not like a real pregnancy, she isn't pregnant per say, lol. She took to her Twitter afterwards to say she was in need of a 'hangover remedy' which all but ensures that she isn't pregnant.
According to insiders for TMZ, 'dad + mom' are nicknames Khloe and the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star just have for each other.
The rumors did not come completely out of left-field, however, as it was reported on Saturday that it won't be long before the couple take their relationship to the next level.
A source told People: 'They have talked about both a wedding and a baby. Khloe really wants a baby. She hopes it will happen soon.
'She is very happy and positive about her future and is absolutely hoping for an engagement.'
No comments:
Post a Comment