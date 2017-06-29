Boy You Can’t Afford This Life, Don’t Fake It, Hushpuppi Replies Phyno

Wait, I have never seen anyone that brags like Husspuppi before, lol. And that’s me being serious! Oh well, everyone with his/her weakness.
So Husspuppi has replied phyno challenging him to post the house he claims he owns and says if he can post it now, he will dash him N5m. He made other allegations too, calling Phyno a small, poor boy. He also said they actually brought phyno to him where he was sometime ago, so he could come meet him and phyno begged for shopping! Please continue below to see all he said. Remember Hushpuppi was the one that started this? He came out from the blues and said phyno and ice prince wear fake wristwatches. We can only pray ice prince keeps quiet, lol. We just cant deal with another drama! Sigh!
