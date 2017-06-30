Court Sentences Retired VP To Life Imprisonment For Raping 12-Year Old Girl

sentenced a retired vice principal at St. Mary’s Girls Grammar School, Ikole-Ekiti, Taiwo Ajayi, to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old pupil of the school.
The court found Ajayi guilty of raping a minor contrary to Section 31(2) of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State, 2012.
The convict was the vice principal (academics) at the time he committed the offence on March 18, 2014.
It was learnt that Ajayi lured the girl into his office, locked the door and raped her, while blocking her mouth with a piece of cloth.
Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde held that the prosecution had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt on the strength of evidence put before the court.
The prosecution was led by Mr. A.E. Arogundade of the Ministry of Justice, while the defence was led by Mr. Sule Longe.
The convict was first arraigned on October 14, 2016, and he pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Abodunde said, “Cases of child defilement have been on the increase lately and to serve as a deterrent to others, my view is that the punishment stipulated by the law was deliberate to deter the offence and protect the rights of the child.
“The defence counsel is pleading for leniency and praying for a fine instead of the due punishment. My question is; who pays the victim for the lifetime scar of the trauma and torture of rape?
“I am unable to deviate from the provisions of the law in this instance. The defendant is found guilty as charged and sentenced to life imprisonment.”
Exhibits tendered included a medical report, the statement of the accused, report of the panels set up by the state teaching service commission and the statement of the victim.
