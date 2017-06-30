Friday, June 30, 2017

Lecturer Who Impregnated Nursing Student Finally Suspended

A lecturer with the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu, Dr Seyi Adu, has been indefinitely suspended by the college for allegedly having sex with a nursing student of the school, Mosunmola.

Though Mr Adu accepted he had sex with her, he said he never forced her into the act. Mosunmola got pregnant and was abandoned for a long time by Mr Adu before she cried out for help. Long story short, she has given birth, but we are not sure if Mr Adu has started playing his role as a father. He has now been suspended by the school authorities indefinitely. I think that is not a bad one.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)