Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Photos: Man Caught Trying To Steal A Piano Stripped, Flogged Openly
A man caught while trying to steal a piano in Agudama, Bayelsa was stripped and paraded before giving public flogging. Do you support the openly flogging? More photos....
