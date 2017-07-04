40 Days On… Kidnapped Lagos Students Yet To Return

The students of Model College, Igbonla who were kidnapped 40 days ago are yet to return home to their parents or the school hostel. According to their parents they already paid an amount before the kidnappers stopped talking to them. They have also accused the government of not having words for them or returning their kids to them. 40 days? This is truly heartbreaking.
Only last October, kidnappers stormed the same school abducted students and the vice-principal but released them after few days. One would have have thought that security would have been upped at that particular school considering what fell upon it. May God touch the hearts of the kidnappers and release these INNOCENT/PURE children.
