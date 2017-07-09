Adeboye Continues His Holy War On Kidnappers

Before his message, titled, ABBA FATHER 6, at the July edition of the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye asked the crowd to stand and pray against kidnappers saying all kidnappers in Nigeria must be exposed by the power of God.
Recall that, nine days after Adeboye declared holy war on kidnappers and herdsmen killing people across the nation, kidnapping kingpin, Chukwudubem George Onwuamadike, aka Evans, and some of his gang members were arrested in Lagos.
Visibly still angry at the continued activities of kidnappers across the country, the pastor, at last Friday’s programme, urged the mammoth crowd to pray: “Father, not just the kingpins, root out every kidnapper in every part of the country.”
