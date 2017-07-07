Blac Chyna's Lawyer Threatens Legal Action Against Rob After He Leaks Explicit Photos On Instagram

After he accused her of cheating on him, Rob's Instagram account leaked graphic photos of Chyna, including one of her genitals and two more of her breasts and bum.
When his Instagram account got suspended for flouting the rules on sexually explicit images, Rob told his followers to "peep my Twitter", where he continued to post allegation after allegation about Chyna supposedly cheating on him and detailing how he reportedly spent $100,000 on her body.
And now, Chyna's attorney Walter Mosley has pledged to go after Rob for the posts he published.
In a statement to People magazine, Mr Mosley said: "I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed." We wait on it!
