Britain Braced For Surprise Visit From Trump At Just 24 Hours Notice

Mr Trump is crossing the Atlantic later this month for visits to Poland, the G20 summit in Germany, and Bastille Day celebrations in France - and Government ministers is on alert for a potential visit to the UK.
Officials believe the president may have a window in his schedule to drop in on one of his golf courses in Scotland, which are in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry, Ayrshire.
Mr Trump will only confirm any plans to visit the UK to the Government 24 hours in advance and he may also drop in on Downing Street, according to the Sunday Times.
Once confirmed, it is believed that officials and ministers would then have to make arrangements for a visit, including a potential meeting with Theresa May or other senior ministers.
No comments:
Post a Comment