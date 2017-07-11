Britain's First Ever Gay Muslim Wedding Takes Place

Jahed Choudhury, 24, grew up feeling ostracised by the Muslim community because he was gay and was even sent on a religious pilgrimage to change his sexual orientation.
Two years ago, following a lifetime of bullying, Mr Choudhury considered taking his own life until he was spotted crying on a town bench in Darlaston by Sean Rogan, 19.
Mr Rogan comforted Mr Choudhury and they soon became a couple. Now the couple have wed in a ceremony in Walsall, both wearing traditional Bangladeshi wedding clothes.
However, despite their happiness, the couple have been subjected to several death threats.
He said: 'I want to say to all people going through the same thing that it's okay - we're going to show the whole world that you can be gay and Muslim.'
At a low-key ceremony at Walsall registry office, Mr Choudhury from Darlaston, tied the knot in traditional Muslim attire with his partner of two years.
