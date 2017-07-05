News..Exclusives..Relationships..Everything You Need To Know & YES The Word of God
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Christina Aguilera Celebrates July 4th With S3xy Photos
While celebrities were busy filling up their followers' timelines with happy snaps from their July 4th celebrations, featuring fireworks and cheesy family portraits, Christina Aguilera decided to go down the sexy route.
The blonde singer, 36, posted four pictures from an impromptu photoshoot that saw her strip to a red and white swimsuit.
The plunging style revealed her ample assets as she posed seductively in a swimming pool. See the rest of the photos below…
