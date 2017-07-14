Court Grants Ex-OAU VC, Bursar Bail

bail
The Justice David Oladimeji granted Elujoba bail on self-recognition and Mrs Ronke Akeredolu, the institution bursar was granted N50 million bail with two sureties.
The Judge on Tuesday reversed his order to remand the defendant at the Ilesha Prison following several hours of protest by the students and staff of the university.
Professor Elujoba and the bursar of the institution, Mrs Ronke Akeredolu were remanded in the EFCC custody, where they have been since last Wednesday.
Justice Oladimeji also ordered the ruling on the bail application earlier scheduled to hold next week Wednesday, July, 19, be brought forward to Friday, July 15th when their bail application is expected to be argued by their counsels .
Workers and students the University had protested on hearing that Prof. Anthony Elujoba, was ordered to be remanded in prison custody.
