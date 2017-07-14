Crazy Video: Floyd Mayweather Swarmed At New York Bank

Floyd was flanked by his massive TMT bodyguards as he left Chase Bank - where he either deposited his $100 million cheque or withdrew some cash for the big media event in Brooklyn last night.
Remember, TMZ on their site on Wednesday said that Conor mocked him for only having $5,000 in his backpack?
Either way, the scene was chaotic everyone tried to get a shot on their phones, but Floyd ultimately made it to his ride without incident.
Not everyone got out clean though because cops were on the street firing off tickets for illegally parked cars lol.
No comments:
Post a Comment