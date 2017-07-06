Thursday, July 6, 2017

David & Brooklyn Beckham Cut Dashing Figures As They Suit Up For Dinner In London

He's the son of one of the biggest names in soccer. And Brooklyn Beckham had clearly inherited more than his famous father David's good looks as the pair were spotted rocking sharp suits yesterday.

The 18-year-old showed off his sublime sense of style as he and his father, 42, left a private dinner in London.  Talk about new wine better than the old? They both nailed it tho.
