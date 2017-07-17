Monday, July 17, 2017

Duchess Of Cambridge Jokes She'd Like 3rd Child With William

Kate, who touched down in Poland with William today, made the joke at a business event in Warsaw - before attending the Queen's Birthday Party at the Orangery in azienki Park, hosted by the British Ambassador, where they rubbed shoulders with guests including Polish-American model and actress Joanna Krupa.

The Duchess, 35, wore a black and white ensemble by Polish designer Gosia Baczynska, adorned with asymmetric black piping and topped off with an old pearl necklace and her trusty Gianvito Rossi pumps.
