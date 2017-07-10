Ebonyi State Governor Advocates Death Penalty For Kidnappers

The governor who spoke during an anti-corruption summit organised by the state government with the theme ‘Institutionalisation of Good Governance for Sustainable Development’ also said corruption accounts for the high rate of kidnapping across the country.
The summit was organised in conjunction with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, ACAN, and the Foundation for Transparency and Accountability, FTA.
“What these people do is worse than death, imagine kidnapping someone, blindfolding and chaining the person in one place for six months or more than that, it is worse than death and people who indulge in such deserve to be publicly executed to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.
