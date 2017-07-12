Evangelical Leaders Lay Hands On Trump

In a photo posted online today. Trump bows his head as evangelical leaders lay hands on him in the Oval Office. The photos were taken in the White House on Tuesday, it has been claimed.
Trump has remained out of the public eye since returning from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany over the weekend.
The photo, taken by Rodney Howard-Browne, has been shared many times on Facebook.com, Twitter.com, and other social media outlets.
“Yesterday was very surreal for @ahowardbrowne & I,” the pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church, wrote on Facebook. He continued;
“Thirty years ago we came from South Africa to America as missionaries. Yesterday I was asked by Pastor Paula White-Cain to pray over our 45th President – what a humbling moment standing in the Oval Office – laying hands and praying for our President – Supernatural Wisdom, Guidance and Protection – who could ever even imagine – wow – we are going to see another great spiritual awakening #ovaloffice #westwing #whitehouse #washingtondc.”
The photo sparked criticism among the heathens on Twitter.com. But not everyone was critical of the images.
“This picture made me cry as the Spirit touched my heart,” wrote one Facebook user. “The Lord’s hand is upon this man, even though the world does not realize it and cannot realize it due to their spiritual blindness. A very special sight to behold God be welcomed in the White House once more.”
