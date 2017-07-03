Welcome To Ladun Liadi's Blog
News..Exclusives..Relationships..Everything You Need To Know & YES The Word of God
Monday, July 3, 2017
Ex-Nigerian Ambassador To UN, Maitama Sule Dies
Maitama Sule, First Republic minister, former Nigerian ambassador to the United Nations and leader of Northern Elders Forum is dead. He passed away in a Cairo hospital.
Posted by
Ladun Liadi
at
12:53 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment