Finally! Festus Keyamo Approved As SAN

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has awarded Mr. Festus Keyamo, the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Twenty-nine others, including Chief Olusola Oke, and brother to the Acting President, Akinlolu Osinbajo, were also awarded the prestigious rank today.
This year made the ninth time Keyamo had been denied the rank. We say big congrats to him and others. Surely it shall come!
