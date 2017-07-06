Thursday, July 6, 2017

Finally! Festus Keyamo Approved As SAN

Let’s sing first; pop pop pop pop, pop pop, pop something
Pop pop pop pop, pop pop, pop something
When we celebrateeeee, we dey pop champagneeee
Make we pop champagneeeeeeeeee lol

Aww so finally, one of the lawyers we respect most in the country, though some of you always disagree with us, has been approved as a SAN! Aww this is the best news today oh.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has awarded Mr. Festus Keyamo, the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Twenty-nine others, including Chief Olusola Oke, and brother to the Acting President, Akinlolu Osinbajo, were also awarded the prestigious rank today.
This year made the ninth time Keyamo had been denied the rank. We say big congrats to him and others. Surely it shall come!
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)