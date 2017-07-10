God Needs Dollars- Ugandan Cleric

Rev Canon Christine Shimanya said this during a sermon at Namugongo Martyrs Church, just outside the capital, Kampala, on Sunday:
Some Christians have dollars and pounds earned from international conferences; instead they change the money to shillings before bringing it to church as offertory. Bring those dollars and pounds, God needs them.”
Another clergyman, Canon Henry Ssegawa, has come out in support of Rev Shimanya call, saying the church needs money with higher purchasing power, the Daily Monitor reports.
