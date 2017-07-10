Monday, July 10, 2017

God Needs Dollars- Ugandan Cleric

The Anglican chaplain for Uganda's parliament has been advising Christians who give their regular offering in shillings (their local currency) to use dollars and pounds as well, Daily Monitor newspaper claims.

Rev Canon Christine Shimanya said this during a sermon at Namugongo Martyrs Church, just outside the capital, Kampala, on Sunday:

Some Christians have dollars and pounds earned from international conferences; instead they change the money to shillings before bringing it to church as offertory. Bring those dollars and pounds, God needs them.”

Another clergyman, Canon Henry Ssegawa, has come out in support of Rev Shimanya call, saying the church needs money with higher purchasing power, the Daily Monitor reports.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)