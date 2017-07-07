News..Exclusives..Relationships..Everything You Need To Know & YES The Word of God
Friday, July 7, 2017
Governor Obaseki Donates N2m To Victims Of Herdsmen Attack
Edo state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has donated N2m to the families of four victims, who were killed by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in the state.
Mr. Anthony Eboigbodin, the Head of Uhunmwode Local Government Council, disclosed this at the end of a Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting presided over by the governor at Edo State Government House in Benin, today.
GoodReplyDelete