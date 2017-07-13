Thursday, July 13, 2017

Graphic Photos: Doctors Remove Massive Hairball From Teenage Girl's Stomach

This is the gruesome moment doctors removed a massive 2kg hairball from a teenage girl's stomach.

Aakansha Kumari, 16, had secretly been eating her own hair for years - but her parents had no idea anything was wrong until her weight plummeted to just over TWO stone.

She was having problems eating and kept vomiting so doctors did an x-ray which revealed a huge mass taking up more than 80 per cent of her stomach.

They were astonished when they pulled a massive lump of tangled hair from her belly - and diagnosed her with trichophagia - where people compulsively eat their own hair.The photos below are very graphic and can be offensive to some.







