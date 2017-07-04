Harvard Admission: Chika Ike Is Giving Away

Anyway, Chika is back to her page and she says in celebrating her harvard admission, she is willing to support someone educationally. It could be paying school fees or anything that has to do with education. Below is what she wrote, people should leave her o, lol.
Thank you all for the love and congratulatory messages , i truly appreciate it...you're next in line for a testimony....God bless you . In the spirit of my Harvard celebration , it was laid on my heart to give to someone in need of educational support . I'll like to randomly pick someone who needs educational support ....could be payment of fees or anything pertaining education. Let me know what you need it for .... please be honest . 鉂わ笍馃槝#goodmorning #harvard #africadiva #giveaway
