‘Have A Brilliant Birthday My Love’, Mercy Aigbe’s Estranged Husband Gives Her Daughter A Shout Out

If I should have to wish you a pleasant day, I'm going to start by giving thanks to God for creating a wonderful daughter like you.
I believe today is your perfect day, your special day and a wonderful day as well.
Michelle darling, celebrate with happiness!!! And know that one of my heart desires for you is to have a life full of joy.
You have always made me proud. And no matter how old you are, to me you will always be my little girl. Have a brilliant Birthday my love!!!
Michelle,
May the world know your name
May your heart remain beautiful
May your star continue to shine
May your smile continue to be like sunshine
May wisdom roll with you
Enjoy your day my darling daughter.
