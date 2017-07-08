I Was Dead Scared To Have A Child At 28- 9ice

Speaking to Showtime about it, the singer said;
“When news of my first child’s pregnancy got to me, I was gripped with fear because I thought I was too young to father a child. I was just 28-years old at that time so I wasn’t really prepared emotionally or otherwise, I felt I wasn’t ready for that kind of commitment”, he revealed.
“When my son was finally born, it became clear to me that his birth was not a mistake; this was what actually inspired me to write and sing the song No be mistake”, he further said.
