I Was Never With Scott S*xually- Bella Thorne

Continuing to dish with Sirius XM host Jenny McCarthy, the 19-year-old actress/singer explained how things 'got blown out of proportion' when she was accused of cheating on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth last December.
Bella wore a belly-flashing crop top made of blue mesh camo while there to talk to the bombshell wife of Donnie Wahlberg.
Jenny breached the subject of Scott, by talking about Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but then boldly changed the subject to the Famous In Love star asking, 'You're not with him anymore?'
There was a noticeable pause before the Shake It Up starlet replied, 'In what sense?'
'Sexually?' Jenny said with a mischevious purr.
'I was never with him sexually so,' Thorne laughed, 'Yeah, no.'
And though Bella swears she and Scott weren't fooling around, the pair were spotted snogging and cuddling poolside back in May in Cannes.
But since then the father-of-three has been seen making out with multiple models.
