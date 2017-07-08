Saturday, July 8, 2017

Italian Actress Elsa Martinelli Dies At 82

Italian film star Elsa Martinelli has died today at the age of 82. She passed away in Rome after a long and glamorous career as a star of the silver screen.

Elsa was best known for her roles in Le Rouge Et Le Noir in 1954 and for The Indian Fighter the following year, in which she starred opposite Kirk Douglas.

The star was born Elisa Tia in Grosseto, Tuscany, before moving to Rome with her family.

