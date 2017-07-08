Welcome To Ladun Liadi's Blog
News..Exclusives..Relationships..Everything You Need To Know & YES The Word of God
Saturday, July 8, 2017
Italian Actress Elsa Martinelli Dies At 82
Italian film star Elsa Martinelli has died today at the age of 82. She passed away in Rome after a long and glamorous career as a star of the silver screen.
Elsa was best known for her roles in Le Rouge Et Le Noir in 1954 and for The Indian Fighter the following year, in which she starred opposite Kirk Douglas.
The star was born Elisa Tia in Grosseto, Tuscany, before moving to Rome with her family.
Posted by
Ladun Liadi
at
6:29 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment