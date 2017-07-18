Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Janet Jackson Carries Napping Baby Eissa While Out In LA

She is getting ready for her North American tour which kicks off in a month-and-a-half. And no doubt Janet Jackson is getting all the bonding time she can with her little man.

The 51-year-old singer was spotted carrying a napping baby Eissa while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday.

Janet looked in incredible shape for welcoming the child just six months ago as she sported a comfortable all-black outfit. She wore a sweater and harem pants combination along with matching shades.


Her brunette tresses were put up in a bun as she let her evergreen looks by going make-up free.

Back in May, she announced that she would be hitting the road for the State Of The World Tour.

The 56-date tour features stops throughout the US and Canada as it kicks off in Lafayette, Louisiana on September 7 and concludes December 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

She is currently in the midst of a divorce from Eissa's father Wissam Al Mana and previously said the divorce was 'in God's hands'.

