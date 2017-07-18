Janet Jackson Carries Napping Baby Eissa While Out In LA

The 51-year-old singer was spotted carrying a napping baby Eissa while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday.
Janet looked in incredible shape for welcoming the child just six months ago as she sported a comfortable all-black outfit. She wore a sweater and harem pants combination along with matching shades.
Her brunette tresses were put up in a bun as she let her evergreen looks by going make-up free.
Back in May, she announced that she would be hitting the road for the State Of The World Tour.
The 56-date tour features stops throughout the US and Canada as it kicks off in Lafayette, Louisiana on September 7 and concludes December 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.
She is currently in the midst of a divorce from Eissa's father Wissam Al Mana and previously said the divorce was 'in God's hands'.
