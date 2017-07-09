Jeremy Meeks' Wife Is Divorcing Him After His Very Public Romance With Heiress

The hot convict, who landed a modelling contract after his police mugshot went viral, was photographed kissing the Topshop heiress - daughter of Sir Philip Green - onboard a £118,000-a-week superyacht last weekend.
Jeremy's wife, Melissa, 38, had no idea what her husband, 33, was up to before she saw the pictures, and has said that it's "torn" her world apart.
She told the Mail on Sunday: "I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married.
"To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken. "
Melissa added that she felt "publicly humiliated", believing that they "weren't even trying to be discreet", and that she believed her husband was promoting a holiday resort in Turkey when the pictures of him with 26-year-old Chloe were taken.
Melissa says that she and Jeremy, who was nicknamed the 'Blue-eyed Bandit' thanks to his mugshot, have agreed their relationship is over and are set to divorce.
She added: "The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone.
"Some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman.
"I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart."
Melissa says she tried to reach her husband from their home in northern California, but couldn't get through.
She added: "He told me, 'I didn’t mean it to happen like this.' Those pictures will haunt me for ever.
"He kept saying, 'I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this.'
"We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over."
