Kim Hints Blac Chyna's Allegations About Rob May Have Violated Non-Disclosure Agreement She Signed

Blac Chyna obtained a temporary restraining order against former fiance Rob Kardashian after accusing him of revenge porn. But after appearing on Good Morning America and speaking outside of a Los Angeles court about her case, it seems at least one member of Rob's family is hinting she might be in legal hot water of her own.

According to People Tuesday, Kim Kardashian's reps sent ABC News a copy of a non-disclosure agreement the former stripper signed under her real name Angela White before appearing on the Kardashian family E! reality shows.

The move came after the news outlet asked the selfie queen, 36, for comment about her younger brother's social media rant and the posting of explicit pics of Chyna.


It's the first public response from any member of the Kardashian family apart from Rob himself to the extraordinary events of the past week.

The NDA is a binding legal document that prohibits Chyna from speaking about or revealing any information, either privately or in public, about the private lives, business interests and finances of the Kardashians, the Jenners, the Disicks or the Wests.
