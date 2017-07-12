Kourtney Kardashian Is Spotted With Scott Disick For The First Time In 2 Months

The parents to Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, were side-by-side during a private lunch in a back room at upscale seafood restaurant CRU, which is located on the dock of a large harbor.
A source told the site they were not filming for her show Keeping Up With The Kardashians but were bonding again, most likely for the sake of the kids. 'They were ushered to a private room in the back of the restaurant with a nanny in tow,' the insider told the site.
While Kourtney 'appeared to be in good spirits' as she took a selfie with a fan, Scott seemed more 'reserved.'
The exes reportedly have a big fight in Cannes in May. Though they were in the French city separately, the beauty did not approve of Scott's womanizing, it was claimed.
