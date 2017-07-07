Kylie Jenner Wraps Up In A Towel For Bedroom Selfie

As a social media native, the teen is a master when it comes to pleasing her fans. And her 95million Instagram followers were quick to respond with flattering comments to the revealing picture.Wigging out!
After posting her selfie, Kylie had second thoughts. She deleted the image and replaced it with a similar shot - but one in which she had used the Snapchat filter to add doggy ears.
Captioned with a simple cherry emoji, it showed slightly less cleavage than the first revealing shot.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently busy filming her own show, Life Of Kylie.
