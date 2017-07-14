Man Stuck Inside Cash Machine Posts Messages Begging For Help Through Money Slot

The company contractor had entered the safe room behind a Bank of America ATM in Corpus Christi, Texas, to carry out some maintenance work.
He was changing a lock and accidentally got locked in.
Without his phone, he was unable to call for help and decided to cunningly slide an SOS message through the machine to customers outside instead.
"Please help," he scribbled. "I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss at 210-***-****."
Most of the baffled public drawing out cash thought the whole thing a bizarre joke. Fortunately for the worker, one took it seriously, and called the police who came to rescue him before it was too late.
