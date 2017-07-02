Meet Woman Who Uses Frank Lampard's £2m West London House As AS*x Dungeon

The former Muscle Model World Champion (picture left and right) claims to be 'London's hottest, filthiest and goddamn wildest woman'. Ms Ward, who is also a fitness coach, says she will tie up and spank clients and even runs farm-themed sex sessions from the £3,400-a-month rental house.
She charges around £400 an hour for her services plus an extra £100 to make porn films in the property. Midfielder Mr Lampard, who is married to TV presenter Christine Bleakley (together inset) was Chelsea's top goalscorer and won 106 England caps before announcing his retirement in February.
In partnership with his father, West Ham star Frank Senior, he amassed a property empire worth millions.
