Mel B 'Ordered To Pay Estranged Husband Stephen $40,000 Per month' In Spousal Support

A Los Angeles judge is understood to have granted film producer Belafonte’s request for emergency spousal support to cover basic amenities including food, housing and phone bills.
According to the website the order also includes a separate £106,813 ($140,000) payment for his legal fees as their acrimonious divorce proceedings continue.
The judge did however decline to slap an order on Mel B requiring her to desist from interfering in the listing and sale of the couple's $8.9million Hollywood Hills home.
Belafonte, 42, who is banned from the home under terms of a temporary restraining order against him, had accused his wife of preventing real estate agents from being able to show the property.
The documents note that Mel, also 42, had opposed all of her husband's requests for relief and seeks her own relief, asking the court to give Belafonte a Gavron warning - a notice insisting he become self-supporting.
Judge Riff wrote: 'The Court has considered carefully Brown's allegations... that she suffered serious, debilitating abuse at the hands of Belafonte resulting in bodily injury and profound emotional distress.'
But he added that Belafonte had also entered a sworn declaration 'categorically and emphatically' denying all such allegations.
In conclusion he wrote that the 'competing user-oath allegations and denials' do not constitute documented evidence.
'Belafonte's request for temporary Spousal Support is granted,' he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment