Messi Donates Wedding Leftovers To Food Bank

There guest list of 260 people included Barcelona and Argentina teammates like Neymar Jr., Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero and there was plenty of leftover food and drinks after the end of celebrations.
The Barcelona legend didn’t let any food go to waste. He donated the leftovers to charity via the Rosario Food Bank.
Rosario Food Bank president Nadia Nazer told Rosario-based newspaper La Capital: "For us any type of donation is very well received and to be honest, we are very happy that they took us into consideration.
"One of the wedding organisers got in contact with our executive director, Pablo Algrain, to offer us snacks, soft drinks and alcoholic drinks.
"We told them that we had to exchange the alcoholic beverages for money as we cannot give them to institutions.
"We have friends who own bars and they buy them from us and that allows us to transform it into money as a donation to the food bank."
This wasn’t the first act of solidarity that the couple showed during their wedding. The couple asked the guests in the invitation to donate to Techo instead of buying them lavish presents and gifts.
