My Mother’s Washboard Stomach Puts Me To Shame- Jada Pinkett

Recent photos of her mother’s toned, washboard stomach — and the envy from social media users — prompted the 45-year-old actress to rethink her gym routine.
“I have good genes, don’t I?” she told Entertainment Tonight, after sharing images of her own impressive figure in movies like Magic Mike XXL and on magazine covers.
“Yeah, she rocks one better than me. When your own mother can put you to shame, I’m like, I don’t (know) if I gotta get back in the gym. I don’t know what I gotta do. I just told her, I said, ‘All that right there, just make sure you passing all those good genes down here’.” Lol.
