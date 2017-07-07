Mystery! Mom Kills Children, Knifes Husband To Death

Police in the US state of Georgia discovered an "horrendous" scene after being called to the mobile home in the early hours of Thursday.
Isabela Martinez, 10, Dacota Romero, aged seven, Dillan Romero, aged four and two-year-old Axel Romero had all been killed alongside their father Martin Romero.
The only survivor was a fifth sibling, a nine-year-old girl.
Their mother Isabel Martinez has been arrested and police in Loganville said she is cooperating but has yet to offer any explanation for the slaughter.
She faces six charges of aggravated assault, five charges of murder and five charges of malice murder.
Officer Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene its believed the suspect raised the alarm herself - but they are unsure exactly when the crimes occured.
"We don’t know if the actual homicides occurred shortly before her phone call, or days ago,” Pihera added.
"What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand."
