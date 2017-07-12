Naomi Campbell Is 'Secretly Dating' 62 Year Old Multimillionaire Tobacco Company Boss

Sources reveal to The Sun that the supermodel has been 'all over' Louis when they hit the town together, yet insiders claim she remains tight-lipped about the details of their romance.
Naomi reportedly met Louis through their shared love of Formula One as they frequented the same races and are said to have met and bonded at the events.
Sources revealed: 'Naomi and Louis have been secretly dating for weeks. They’re all over each other when they’re out. Naomi likes to keep her relationships private and it is early days but there’s a real spark between them and their close friends are aware they’re dating.'
Naomi has enjoyed many high-profile romances throughout her iconic 30 years in the spotlight including a five-year romance with Russian billionaire Vladimir Doronin which ended in 2013.
