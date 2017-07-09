Sunday, July 9, 2017

Nigerian Men Not For Me, But Whites- Sylvia Edem

Nollywood actress, Sylvia Edem has said Nigerian men are not for her except whites! She says not that the men are very bad but they aren’t always faithful. She however said she has tried about two men and it didn’t work, so she is single and patiently waiting for her own man who must be WHITE! She also spoke about finding out if her husband couldn’t satisfy her in bed when married.Enjoy!

“I don’t have a problem with Nigerian men but I just feel they are not right for me. I’ve been in one or two relationships with a Nigerian man, and I tried to make it work but it didn’t work, it didn’t favour me. Right now, I’m single and just patiently waiting for the right man to come my way.
Nigerian men are not faithful. I’ve actually said I wanted to marry a White man right from when I was growing up. It’s not like Nigerian men are that bad but this is my own choice; it’s what I want; after trying two relationships with Nigerian men and it didn’t work for me, I gave up”, she said.


Asked what would be her reaction if she discovers that her husband cannot satisfy her in bed, she said; “Let me tell you something about marriage, it’s all about love; whether a man can satisfy me in bed or not, if I love him I will remain in the marriage because I didn’t marry him because of the size of his manhood or how much he can satisfy me in bed. I married him because I love him so I should be able to stay in the marriage”, she said.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)