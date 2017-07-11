Welcome To Ladun Liadi's Blog
News..Exclusives..Relationships..Everything You Need To Know & YES The Word of God
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Osinbajo In London To Meet With Buhari, To Return Immediately
The Senior Assistant on Media and Publicity to Ag Osinbajo today disclosed he has jetted out to London to meet the President and he is expected back IMMEDIATELY.
Posted by
Ladun Liadi
at
10:51 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment