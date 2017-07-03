Paedophile Adam Johnson Sells Luxury Mansion To England Cricketer For ‘Knockdown Price'

Stokes, 26, is due to move in soon after estate agents slashed the cost of the impressive property.
Johnson originally put the stunning five bed house on the market for 拢1.85million.
He decided to sell up after he heard that he could not appeal against his six year sentence for child sex offences.
But there had been little interest even when the price was reduced to £1.7million.
It is believed Stokes, who earned around that sum for a spell in the Indian league, may have clinched the deal at a 'knockdown price'.
“It looks like Adam was glad to get rid of it in the end,” said a source.
“But he was surprised at the buyer.”
Stokes is the rising star of English cricket. His talent was apparent at an early age. He signed with
Durham in 2009 when he was 18.
He won selection for England on the 2013-14 Ashes tour, where he was arguably our most outstanding performer.
In contrast, Johnson turns 30 on July 14 in Doncaster’s Moorland jail, where he has served around 15 months of his sentence.
Johnson was jailed for six years for child sex offences in March, 2016.
