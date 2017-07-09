Sunday, July 9, 2017

Paul & Anita Okoye Name Twins...

Psquare’s Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita Okoye have named their twins- a boy and girl. They named them, Nathan and Nadia, while their native names are Obinna and Adaobi Okoye.

