Sunday, July 9, 2017
Paul & Anita Okoye Name Twins...
Psquare’s Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita Okoye have named their twins- a boy and girl. They named them, Nathan and Nadia, while their native names are Obinna and Adaobi Okoye.
