Saturday, July 8, 2017
Photo: Delta State Governor Clocks 58, Becomes Grand Dad Same Day
Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is 58 today. Coincidentally he also became a grandfather for the first time as his daughter, Marilyn delivered a baby girl today in the States.
Posted by
Ladun Liadi
at
11:28 PM
