Photo: Oh Dear! Halima Abubakar Still Very Ill As Tonto Dikeh Picks Her Up!

Oh Dear! Halima Abubakar is still very ill and Tonto just disclosed that. She disclosed it saying she had to personally pick her up at the hospital to take care of her. May God heal her.

I think what we can all do is to say a prayer for her. Say it now before you forget. Your prayers can keep her alive. GOD HEAL YOU HALIMA!

N.B the last day she was on social media was the 1st of july, 2017.


'Picked my girl up from the hospital early yesterday so I can personally take care of her... Halima you are definitely one of the strongest women I know @halimabubakar
The lords your strength Baby girl..
My prayers love and strength are with you,God never lets us go thru a suitation if he didn't know we could overcome it..
#Pls encourage and pray for her.... you are an overcomer,The apple of Gods eyes..The world will celebrate you my Sister..
Love you girl', Tonto DIkeh wrote.
