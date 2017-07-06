Welcome To Ladun Liadi's Blog
News..Exclusives..Relationships..Everything You Need To Know & YES The Word of God
Thursday, July 6, 2017
PHOTOS: Osinbajo Visits Family Of Maitama Sule
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of late elder-stateman, Maitama Sule in Kano.
He met with his wife, Maitama’s daughters and other family members.
Among those who visited were also the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Gov. of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. More photos below.
Photo credit: Novo Isioro
Posted by
Ladun Liadi
at
11:59 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment