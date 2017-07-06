Thursday, July 6, 2017

PHOTOS: Osinbajo Visits Family Of Maitama Sule

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of late elder-stateman, Maitama Sule in Kano.

He met with his wife, Maitama’s daughters and other family members.

Among those who visited were also the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Gov. of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. More photos below.








Photo credit: Novo Isioro
