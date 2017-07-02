The source revealed that the arrests are connected to the recent closed-door meeting held between top Police authorities in Lagos, the OPC leader- Gani Adams, and other local vigilante groups recently. More photos below…
News..Exclusives..Relationships..Everything You Need To Know & YES The Word of God
Sunday, July 2, 2017
Photos: Police Raid Badoo’ Hideouts, Arrest Over 100
The source revealed that the arrests are connected to the recent closed-door meeting held between top Police authorities in Lagos, the OPC leader- Gani Adams, and other local vigilante groups recently. More photos below…
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment