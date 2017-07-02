Sunday, July 2, 2017

Photos: Police Raid Badoo’ Hideouts, Arrest Over 100

Men of the Lagos State Police Command in conjunction with the Oodua People’s Congress-OPC, and Local vigilante groups have raided the hideouts of notorious cultist group “Badoo”, arresting over one hundred suspected members, we have been told.

The source revealed that the arrests are connected to the recent closed-door meeting held between top Police authorities in Lagos, the OPC leader- Gani Adams, and other local vigilante groups recently. More photos below…




Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)