Saturday, July 1, 2017

Please Who Is After Uche Jombo’s Marriage?

Ha! Wahala wa o. After reports went viral days ago that Uche Jombo removed her husband’s name from her social media handles, the actress came out shortly afterwards to say, she only removed his name because she wants to keep her family off social media for good. But erm, Uche ‘lied’. Or do we just go by our headline, ‘Who Is After Uche jombo’s Marriage?’, then she won’t be lying.

So some anon sent TCS photos of Uche Jombo’s husband’s new bae and even dropped some tea too. According to the anon Uche’s hubby is seeing a 22-year old lady and does not respect the marriage. Please see the DMs all below. It is well o. Sigh, but that name Uche removed, hmm sigh, makes this story sounds somehow 'true'. Please read….







Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)