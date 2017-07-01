So some anon sent TCS photos of Uche Jombo’s husband’s new bae and even dropped some tea too. According to the anon Uche’s hubby is seeing a 22-year old lady and does not respect the marriage. Please see the DMs all below. It is well o. Sigh, but that name Uche removed, hmm sigh, makes this story sounds somehow 'true'. Please read….
Saturday, July 1, 2017
Please Who Is After Uche Jombo’s Marriage?
So some anon sent TCS photos of Uche Jombo’s husband’s new bae and even dropped some tea too. According to the anon Uche’s hubby is seeing a 22-year old lady and does not respect the marriage. Please see the DMs all below. It is well o. Sigh, but that name Uche removed, hmm sigh, makes this story sounds somehow 'true'. Please read….
