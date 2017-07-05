Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Private Jet With 9 On Board Crashes Into SEA

A private jet has crashed into the sea off Venezuela.The plane came down 30 miles from the coastline near Macanao.

There are reported to be nine people on board. Their condition is not yet known.

The jet, a Gulfstream III, is commonly used by the wealthy and elite.

The aircraft left Simon Bolivar International Airport yesterday afternoon and was heading for Santiago Marino Caribbean International Airport.


It's said that the plane lost control after a 'technical error'.

Alfredo Pulido Pinto, commander of the Integral Defense Operational Zone of that state, reported that an action team was immediately deployed to deal with the situation.

