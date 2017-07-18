Sophia Momodu's New Raunchy Photos

You know she has a reality show on Youtube detailing her day to day activities? Yea, so she also rolled out these photos to promote her show. But wait! Nigerians have not started making money from nudity yet ooo. Plus your traffic must be very high to make few dollars from Youtube, except well, brands want to partner with you. But do we have any bold brand in Nigeria that wants to partner in a reality show yet, just to show your daily life? You must be Genevieve! Sophia is Davido's first babymama, before you ask who she is.
